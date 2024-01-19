LONDON
London

    • Kitchener-area construction company fined for workplace death in London, Ont.

    A home on Waterloo Street in London, Ont. where a man reportedly fell off the roof and suffered serious injuries. (Jim Knight / CTV News) A home on Waterloo Street in London, Ont. where a man reportedly fell off the roof and suffered serious injuries. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
    Share

    A Kitchener company has been fine $110,000 after a worker died in a fall in London, Ont. two years ago.

    An employee of Matpol Metal Roof Manufacturing Ltd. died after falling off a roof at a home on Waterloo Street on April 6, 2022.

    The Ministry of Labour investigation found while there was fall equipment on site, the campany failed to adequately protect the worker who was not wearing a harness.

    The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

    The company pled guilty in court last week. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Here is what we know about invasive group A strep

    Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News