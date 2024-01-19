Kitchener-area construction company fined for workplace death in London, Ont.

A Kitchener company has been fine $110,000 after a worker died in a fall in London, Ont. two years ago.

An employee of Matpol Metal Roof Manufacturing Ltd. died after falling off a roof at a home on Waterloo Street on April 6, 2022.

The Ministry of Labour investigation found while there was fall equipment on site, the campany failed to adequately protect the worker who was not wearing a harness.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

The company pled guilty in court last week.