Kincardine residents wins $100K

Toni Pendergast of Kincardine, Ont. is $100,000 richer after winning with OLG’s Instant Gold Pursuit.

Pendergast said she’s been playing the lottery for nearly 20 years, and is celebrating her first big win, “I scanned my ticket on the OLG app and saw $100,000 come up. I thought it had to be a prank. I was so excited, running around the house in disbelief.”

When asked by OLG if she could describe what it felt like to win big, she said, “Winning feels warm, fuzzy, and kind of like pins and needles. Also, a little numb because it doesn’t feel real.”

Pendergast said she plans to treat herself to a vacation and her mom and grandma to a spa day. The rest will be invested for her future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Farah Market Express on Doon Village Road in Kitchener.