LONDON
London

    • Kincardine residents wins $100K

    Toni Pendergast of Kincardine, Ont. won $100,000 by playing OLG’s Instant Gold Pursuit. (Source: OLG) Toni Pendergast of Kincardine, Ont. won $100,000 by playing OLG’s Instant Gold Pursuit. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    Toni Pendergast of Kincardine, Ont. is $100,000 richer after winning with OLG’s Instant Gold Pursuit.

    Pendergast said she’s been playing the lottery for nearly 20 years, and is celebrating her first big win, “I scanned my ticket on the OLG app and saw $100,000 come up. I thought it had to be a prank. I was so excited, running around the house in disbelief.”

    When asked by OLG if she could describe what it felt like to win big, she said, “Winning feels warm, fuzzy, and kind of like pins and needles. Also, a little numb because it doesn’t feel real.”

    Pendergast said she plans to treat herself to a vacation and her mom and grandma to a spa day. The rest will be invested for her future.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Farah Market Express on Doon Village Road in Kitchener.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids amid Gaza-wide offensive

    Israeli tanks mounted raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on Wednesday, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground operation in the southern Gazan city that U.S. officials have warned Israel to avoid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News