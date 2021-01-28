WINGHAM, ONT. -- While parents and students rejoice about the return of classroom learning in Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties, there’s no such relief in Huron-Perth, where online learning and all it’s challenges will continue indefinitely.

“If our teacher glitches, then we don’t know what’s going on and since everyone has Wi-Fi issues, then it’s so confusing what’s going on half the time,” says Amelia Smith, a Grade 6 student at Maitland River Elementary School in Wingham.

Her mother, Patricia, while willing to accept the government’s decision, is frustrated that Amelia and her sister aren’t heading back to class, while children in much larger communities, with higher COVID-19 numbers, are.

“My family is in Ottawa, and they’re going back. The kids there are going back to class. There are so many more people there than here. I just don’t fully understand,” she says.

Twelve per cent of COVID-19 cases in Huron-Perth have been in school-aged children, but overall case counts in the region have been uncomfortably comparable to many larger centres during the second wave, which obviously played a role in the province’s decision to leave Huron-Perth kids at home.

The head of the largest school board in Huron-Perth had this to say about the province’s decision.

“We know that this news may be disappointing and challenging for many of our families. Please remember that decisions about schools are made at the provincial level, by the Ministry of Education, and in consultation with Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health. We continue to advocate for our schools to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” says Avon Maitland District School Board Director of Education Lisa Walsh.

Huron-Perth’s medical officer of health also feels like kids should return to class, as soon as possible.

“I feel that schools should be amongst the last things to close, and the first things to reopen. i think schools are the essential business of students, however, our case counts amongst students and school staff over the holidays, was very high,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen.

Complicating matters even more, inconsistent and costly rural internet has forced families like the Smith’s to borrow an internet hub from their local library, just to get by.

“I know for the first lockdown, our bills would exceed $800 a month for data and internet. That’s a lot of money. So, I’m really pleased we have the opportunity at the library, but I can’t always depend on that, so that’s not great,” says Smith.

Missing friends is also taking its toll on youth.

“It’s hard because my friends live like close by, so it feels like I could just drive over to see them, but we can’t,” says Amelia, who will be learning from home, for at least another week.

The province has not provided a timeline for the return to in-class learning in other regions, but additional announcements are expected by early February at the latest.