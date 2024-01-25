LONDON
London

    • 'Keep a heater a metre away': Basement fire in near-downtown London

    London fire crews contain a basement fire on Blackfriars Street on Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: London fire/X) London fire crews contain a basement fire on Blackfriars Street on Jan. 24, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
    Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a basement fire in London on Wednesday.

    The call came in around 8:30 p.m. at 67 Blackfriars St.

    The cause of the fire was determined to be a clothes hanger that was too close to a portable heater.

    Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger told CTV News London, a general rule to keep in mind is to “Keep a heater a metre away” from anything in the room.

    He also said one person was injured and treated on site by paramedics and was not taken to hospital.

    There will not be an investigation. 

