Kathryn Shailer named Ontario NDP candidate ahead of Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection

Kathryn Shailer has been nominated as the Ontario NDP candidate for the upcoming Lambton–Kent–Middlesex byelection.

A media release from the NDP describes Alvinston as an active community volunteer and advocate who brings “extensive leadership experience” from the post-secondary education sector.

“My priorities are to listen and give voice to the diverse interests of our sprawling riding and to work collaboratively at Queen’s Park to strengthen public healthcare, bring down the cost of housing and invest in our kids’ schools,” said Shailer

“With a strong new voice for Lambton–Kent–Middlesex, I know we can help make life easier for people.”

A byelection must take place before the end of March.

Back in Sept. 2023, former MPP McNaughton announced he was leaving politics.