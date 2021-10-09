Just over two dozen more cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex-London

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are currently a total of 195 active cases in the MLHU coverage area including, 176 in London, six in Middlesex Centre, six in Strathroy-Caradoc, one in Thames Centre, four in North Middlesex and one in Southwest Middlesex.

Majority of the active cases in Middlesex-London are in people between the ages of 25-39 and 0-11.

As of Saturday at 12 p.m., 87.2 percent of the MLHU population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1 per cent of those age 12 and older have received two doses.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford - 84 active, 4,382 total, 4,211 resolved, 87 deaths

Grey-Bruce - 2,334 total, 2,317 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk - 22 active, 2,949 total, 2,872 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth - 44 active, 2,233 total, 2,124 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton - 98 active, 3,988 total, 3,820 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 654 new COVID-19 infections and 2 more deaths linked to the disease on Saturday.