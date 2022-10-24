Josh Morgan elected mayor of London

Josh Morgan has been declared as the mayor of London.

In a series of tweets posted by Morgan he said, "I ran for Mayor because I want to make life better for all families, including yours, and I believe wholeheartedly in our collective ability to do just that. Together, I know we can lead our City towards a more prosperous future, and a better quality of life for all Londoners."

Mayor

Josh Morgan - 32,875

Khalil Ramal — 11,164

Thank you for granting me the honour and the privilege of serving as London’s 65th Mayor. I am grateful, and I am beyond humbled. Thank you all. Now, let's get to work. /END — Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) October 25, 2022

WARD 1

Hadleigh McAlister — 1,415

Michael van Holst (incumbent) — 1,053

Janette Cameron

Ryan Cadden

Ken Fischer

Oberon Goodden

Julie Reynolds

Kenneth Edward Saunders

Shirley Wilton

WARD 2

Shawn Lewis (incumbent) — 1,153

Mike Yohnicki

WARD 3

Peter Cuddy — 1,433

Prabh Gill

Ainsley Graham

Saifullah Qasimi

Bob Wright

WARD 4

Susan Stevenson — 1,064

Raymond Daamen

Jarad Fisher

Colleen Murphy

Sylvia Nagy

Matt Nicolaidis

Stephen Orser

WARD 5

Jerry Pribil — 1,711

Connor Pierotti

WARD 6

Sam Trosow — 2,082

Mariam Hamou (incumbent) — 1,783

Becky Willliamson

WARD 7

Corrine Rahman — 2,504

Tommy Caldwell

Sharon Deebrah

Evan Wee

WARD 8

Steve Lehman (incumbent) — 2,194

Sarvarinder Singh Dohil

Colleen McCauley

Patrick O’Connor

WARD 9

Anna Hopkins (incumbent) — 2,634

Mario Jozic

Baqar Khan

Jacob Novick

Veronica Warner

WARD 10

Paul Van Meerbergen (incumbent) — 2,073

Claire Grant

John Kuypers

Kevin May

Michael McMullen

WARD 11

Skylar Franke — 1,757

Paul-Michael Anderson

Cole Fobert

Jeremy McCall

Christine Oliver

WARD 12

Elizabeth Peloza (incumbent) — 2,633

David Godwin

Alexander Main

WARD 13

David Ferreira — 1,885

John Fyfe-Millar (incumbent) — 1,851

Alexandria Hames

Davie Millie

WARD 14

Steve Hillier (incumbent) — 1,766

Sarah Lehman

Danalynn Williams