'It’s scary to go grocery shopping': In-house food bank hopes to shore up donations as prices rise
With the dramatic rise in the cost of food, a grass-roots food bank at a London community housing apartment building is hoping to shore up support heading into the colder months.
“We have between 80 and 90 people now every month, which is a lot of people,” said Fran Wassmer of The Caring Cupboard. “It takes a lot of food to cover them, and I hate to see seniors go without food.”
The in-house food bank operates out of 30 Baseline Rd West and is run by a group of tenants. It serves just the tenants in the building — most of whom are seniors living on fixed incomes, Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Payments.
One of the coordinators, Mary Blancher, said they estimate that by this winter their list of tenants asking for help will have increased by 50 per cent since the start of the pandemic.
“We have some fantastic donors that are really generous to us, but it’s not going to be enough moving forward,” said Blancher. “The wintertime, we have people with disabilities, they’re not going to be able to get out as much to the stores. So we figure that our numbers are going to increase probably about ten per cent or more.”
Volunteer Margaret Robertson, a client herself, said she wouldn’t be able to get through the month without the help.
“Well it’s scary to go grocery shopping because everything has gone up, yeah. And nobody makes you feel like you’re a less person because you’re coming in and getting things here,” said Robertson.
The Caring Cupboard opens doors on the third Wednesday of every month. The timing is no accident, because it’s around the third week of the month that organizers say many people living on government assistance run out of money and run out of food.
Wassmer said she believes that by operating an in-house service they are also taking a small amount of pressure off of the London Food Bank.
“Trying to do the best we can to help everybody have food.”
Anyone wishing to donate to The Caring Cupboard can drop off donations to 30 Baseline Rd. West on Fridays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. or call Fran Wassmer at 519-777-4808.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions
Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. 'We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid its handling of sexual assault allegations
Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.
Manufacturers working at 'double or triple' speed to restock kids' pain meds: feds
Health Canada says some manufacturers of kids' pain and fever medications are now operating "at double or triple their normal volumes" in an effort to address a months-long shortage.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
Shorts or a jacket (and umbrella)? Thanksgiving forecast varies across the country
Thanksgiving weekend weather is shaping up to be drastically different depending on where in the country you live.
Who is Danielle Smith? UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Kitchener
-
Here’s what’s open and closed in Waterloo region for Thanksgiving Monday
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with it comes closures as people take time to spend the day with families.
-
The Oktoberfest keg has been tapped
The sounds, sights and smells of Oktoberfest were spread across downtown Kitchener Friday morning as the official Oktoberfest keg tapping was underway.
-
COVID-19 related hospitalizations spike in October across Waterloo region
The weekly COVID-19 dashboard from the Region of Waterloo shows the number of hospitalizations in the region has nearly doubled in the last week.
Windsor
-
Suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $513K worth of controlled drugs from local pharmacies
Two suspects are facing multiple charges following the investigation into a string of break-ins where controlled drugs were allegedly stolen from Windsor businesses and pharmacies over the summer.
-
Careless smoking deemed cause of downtown Windsor fire
Careless disposal of smoking materials is listed as the cause of an early morning fire in downtown Windsor.
-
Manufacturing Day in Windsor-Essex is back after a three year absence
Over 700 local secondary school students toured 18 Windsor-Essex manufacturing facilities across the region today to learn about careers in the sector.
Barrie
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
Barrie woman wins $1 million with lottery ticket
When Deborah Ineson said told a friend she'd won $1,000, her friend told her to look again.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 causes significant delays: OPP
A four-vehicle collision caused heavy traffic delays and backups on Highway 400 through Bradford Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Countdown to a potential strike by Ontario education workers could begin Friday as bargaining reaches impasse
The countdown to a potential strike by 55,000 of Ontario's education workers could begin in earnest Friday.
-
Advance voting set to begin across northern Ontario
Residents in northeastern Ontario will have several options to cast their ballot ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
Ottawa
-
'I'm desperate for staff': CHEO works to keep PICU open to 'life and limb' patients amid unprecedented pressures
CHEO is giving the public an unprecedented look at how its managing high patient volumes and staffing challenges this fall to keep its pediatric intensive care unit open to "life and limb" patients.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
-
Ottawa educational assistant charged with assaulting a child
An Ottawa educational assistant is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged assault of a child at a centre in Ottawa's west end.
Toronto
-
LIVE
LIVE | Seattle Mariners lead 3-0 over Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of AL wild-card series
The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Seattle Mariners Friday afternoon in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series taking place at Rogers Centre this weekend. CTVNewsToronto.ca will have live updates throughout the game.
-
Calls mount to change Ontario license plate sticker refund after big cheques issued
Calls are mounting to change Ontario's license plate sticker refund program in the wake an investigation that showed some people received eye-popping rebates from the government.
-
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer says it’s time ‘to step away’
The Leafs’ official anthem singer has revealed she is stepping away from the gig after six years.
Montreal
-
Police say at least one person suffered 'significant' injuries in shooting at Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon at a hotel complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
-
Police say 31 people arrested for threats against Quebec politicians
Quebec provincial police say 31 one people have been arrested during the election campaign in connection with threats against candidates.
Atlantic
-
Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Winnipeg
-
Woman killed in Winnipeg crash to be honoured at MacEwan University hockey game
A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman who was killed earlier this year in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver will be honoured at Friday’s home opener for the MacEwan University women’s hockey team in Edmonton.
-
How Manitoba is helping P.E.I. with post-Fiona relief
The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.
-
Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions
Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. 'We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said.
Calgary
-
Critics concerned Danielle Smith could alienate Albertans, Ottawa
While Danielle Smith easily won the leadership of the United Conservative Party Thursday night, critics claim the victory is not an endorsement from the province.
-
Smith's slim margin of victory suggests a challenge for the Alberta election
While Danielle Smith, the new leader of the Alberta UCP, did come away with a victory on Thursday night, it didn't happen until the final ballot was tallied.
-
Rising inflation adds extra cost for Alberta families hoping to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner
A classic roast turkey dinner with all the fixings will cost Calgarians a lot more than they bargained for this year as inflation has drastically increased the price of the traditional holiday meal.
Edmonton
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.
-
Hockey Alberta demands action from Hockey Canada
Hockey Alberta says it is taking its own steps to make the game safer in light of how its national body has handled sexual assault allegations.
-
Smith's slim margin of victory suggests a challenge for the Alberta election
While Danielle Smith, the new leader of the Alberta UCP, did come away with a victory on Thursday night, it didn't happen until the final ballot was tallied.
Vancouver
-
B.C. becomes 2nd province to offer farm-to-gate cannabis sales
A new cannabis retail license introduced in British Columbia is aimed at improving the quality of products in the legal market, plus supporting Indigenous and rural producers.
-
'A very dangerous thing': Vancouver Police Union slammed for mayoral endorsement
The Vancouver Police Union's decision to endorse a mayoral candidate in the 2022 election is being criticized as an inappropriate overreach that sets a worrying precedent.
-
B.C. man's 2nd-degree murder conviction restored in Japanese student's death
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the second-degree murder conviction handed to a British Columbia man for the 2016 slaying of a visiting Japanese student, even though the prosecution relied on evidence not usually admissible in court.