'It's one to remember.' Retirement residence couple exchange vows in London

It is often a joyous, emotional event; when a couple shares vows and declares life-long love.

A unique ceremony filled the room with love on Saturday as guests filed into a small chapel on the fourth floor of the Chelsey Park retirement residence just after the noon hour. There to celebrate a commitment ceremony for 88-year-old Kevin Martin and 90-year-old Olga Lloyd.

Officiant Ruth McGregor oversaw the ceremony, "Now you will feel no solitude for each of you will be companion to the other. Now you are two persons but you will lead one life."

There was an exchange of rings and then McGregor formally declared the bond, "It is my great pleasure to declare that you are now joined in love. You make now kiss each other. Congratulations."

Then it was down to the banquet room of the retirement residence where the couple live. Chelsey Park Executive Director Sandra Gormandy said it's been a while since vows were exchanged there, "At Chelsey Park, it happened 20 years ago. This is quite something. It's one to remember and we'll be talking about this for a long time."

During the reception Kevin and Olga were at each other's side constantly, hand-in-hand or holding each other around the waist. There was even some good-natured ribbing when Kevin was asked about what brought them together. “When we first met we just seemed to hit it off together,” Kevin started to answer. That’s when Olga stood up, gave him a kiss on the head and interjected, “Don't believe everything he says.” The exchange brought a broad smile to Kevin’s face.

According to Olga’s daughter Dayna Lloyd, "They are always together. Always beside each other, always smiling and they compliment each other."

Friends and family came from across Canada for the gathering, including Olga's three older sisters who were front row for the ceremony. Granddaughter Emma Flemington came from Vancouver, "When we heard that they wanted to do this together and have this, sort of, ceremony and celebrate their love. I think everybody in the family was really excited to be there for them."

Olga appreciate the kindness and show of support, "They have been so good to us. Maybe it's because we're an oddity, you know. You don't get married at this age but they have been fantastic."

The only challenge, Olga and Kevin could barely find time to sit down with a steady stream of well-wishers wanting to celebrate their nuptials.