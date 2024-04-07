'It’s important to know that we have that support': Black graduation ceremony held for Western University students

It’s not an event on the scale of most Western University convocation ceremonies, but for those gathered a Wemple Hall at King’s University College it may have had even more significance.

For a second consecutive year, a Black graduation ceremony was held for students of Western University and its affiliated colleges.

The ceremony took place on Saturday afternoon with 16 graduating students on hand, wearing gowns and mortarboards.

“Ally ship is really important. We can’t do anything in isolation,” Jennifer Slay, executive director of equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization at King’s University College, told CTV News London.

She added, “We have to be able to work together to make it more equitable for everyone.”

Slay acknowledged the importance of graduation ceremony and the other ways Black students support each other, noting that students of colour continue to face both overt racism and micro aggressions and subtle acts of intolerance or bullying.

“The come together, they rallied together, they advocated together,” she said. “They’re just doing wonderful things.”

Jennifer Slay, director of equity, diversity, inclusion and decolonization at King’s University College, was one of those on hand supporting student at the Black graduation ceremony in London, Ont. on April 6, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

She stressed the importance of institutions recognizing those challenges and student accomplishments.

“The more that we can do to support them the better,” she said.

The ceremony was organized by members of Western University’s Black Students' Association and African Students' Association.

“As Black students, there’s not many of us, so it’s just a great way to bring our students together,” said Laetitia Ibaki, creative director of the African Students’ Association. “I think it’s a really important to show, not only people who are in university but also, kids in elementary school or in high school that there are people like them in spaces like this.”

Valedictorian Iwi Eghobamien became emotional when recounting the support and friendships she found in university during the Black graduation ceremony at Kings University College in London, Ont. on April 6, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

She used herself as an example.

“I grew up in South Africa and eventually move here so, to be in this position, it’s just great. I’m very happy.”

Naomi Ngobila was also one of the event organizers. She’s in her third year at Western, studying political science and criminology. Her goal is to head to go to law school.

“I’m also part of the Black Future Lawyers Association at Western. We’re a collective of Black undergraduate students that are prospective in the law field. It’s important that we have that support and there’s resources out there to amplify our career,” she explained.

The organizers hope the students carry the messages of support and solidarity into their own careers and into the community, in an effort to lift others up and help them overcome adversity.

Laetitia Ibaki and Naomi Ngobila co-hosted the Black graduation ceremony at King's University College in London, Ont. on April 6, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)