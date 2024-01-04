'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife’s tragic death

A grieving Woodstock, Ont. husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife.

Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.

The 36-year-old wife and mother was struck by a vehicle on Juliana Drive in Woodstock on Dec. 27, 2023.

She died from her injuries in a London hospital three days later.

“It’s not sinking into my mind that she is already gone. I’m always waiting for her to come home," Daryl told CTV News London during an interview at the family home on Thursday.

Ailene’s passing has elevated charges against a 54-year-old Tillsonburg, Ont. man. He faces multiple counts, including failure to stop for an accident causing death.

As the police investigation continues, Daryl is adjusting to being a single parent to two-year-old Dane.

Yet, he is thankful he and his son are receiving community support.

It began with the Filipino-Canadian Association of Oxford County, when its president, Joy Ocol, rallied more than 300 members to help.

“We know he is alone in this. He doesn’t have any relatives or family, so we stepped in to make sure he knows he is not alone,” she told CTV News London.

Days ago, the association also started an online fundraiser. Out of its goal of $30,000, more than $8,300 had been raised at the time of publication.

The money will help Daryl and Dane to move forward without Ailene.

The family came to Canada from the Philippines in August of 2023.

Daryl Salise cradles his two-year-old son Dane on Jan. 4, 2024 in Woodstock, Ont. The father and son are grieving the loss of their wife and mother, Ailene Salise, who died after being struck by a vehicle in on Dec. 27, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Ailene, described as an inspiring dreamer, was studying business in Woodstock.

“She was different than any woman I met in my life. She changed my life,” Daryl shared.

Daryl must now prepare for Ailene’s funeral.

Through tears, he admitted he must also find a way to explain to Dane why his mother is not coming back through the front door.

“Last night he said, “Mommy is coming home, mommy is coming home. It’s hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone,” Daryl said.