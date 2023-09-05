It's back to school for some students in London

It is back to school for thousands of students in London’s French-language boards.

Students in the Conseil scolaire Viamonde and Conseil scolaire catholique resumed classes Tuesday morning.

Due to a P.A. Day, their counterparts in the English language boards will not resume classes until Wednesday.

Arriving at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, grade 5 student Zakariya Ali told CTV News he was ready to return.

Zakariya Ali and his sister Zaynab are seen on their first day of school at École élémentaire La Pommeraie in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“I want to see my friends and my teachers, and that’s it!”

Grade 2 student Gigi Tsaouspoulos would have rather stayed on summer vacation.

Still, he was looking forward to his two favourite subjects — math, and another frequent answer.

“Probably the recess, so I can play with my friends and play some soccer.”

The two French language boards operate seven elementary schools and two high schools in London.