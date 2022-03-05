'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip

‘Quinton’s Little Fighters’ lead by Jim Howe, get ready for the Childcan Polar Dip in Port Stanley, Ont. on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Howe’s son Quinton is a child cancer survivor. (Jennifer Basa/CTV London) ‘Quinton’s Little Fighters’ lead by Jim Howe, get ready for the Childcan Polar Dip in Port Stanley, Ont. on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Howe’s son Quinton is a child cancer survivor. (Jennifer Basa/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, as civilians flee the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion

From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver