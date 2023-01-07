'It’s a homecoming'; Shaedon Sharpe’s family to watch him play in Toronto Sunday
Shaedon Sharpe’s fan club from London, Ont. is about to see him play live for the first time Sunday in Toronto.
"We’ve got as much family and friends to come as we could," says Julia Bell, Shaedon’s mom.
"We're all sitting in the same section, and it's going to be amazing. Just to see our boy playing on an NBA court in the same city that we used to drive him to practice it’s going to be surreal."
Shaedon's parents would often take him up the 401 on a regular basis for practices in Toronto. Even though tickets are tough to come by, he'll have a fan club of about 50 including his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
"It really is a homecoming," says Bell.
"He spent so much time for over the years traveling and sacrificing his typical life of a teenager. It’s going to be great for everyone who supported him over the years to see him play."
In his rookie season, the 19 year old is averaging almost eight points per game, however it's his athleticism, and high flying dunks which has caught people's attention. The NBA has invited him to compete in the dunk contest at all-star weekend.
"Mom and dad, they’ve been wanting me to do it, so why not," Sharpe told NBA.Com. "It came down to me and my family and even friends just telling me, 'You should do it.' I don’t really do dunk contests but since the NBA asked me to do it, I said 'Why not'?"
"I’d probably say I’m more nervous but excited as well. It’s a great opportunity,” said Sharpe. “I think they were really interested because they kept asking my agent and my coach. When they brought that info to me I’m like, why not."
Julia Bell and Robert Sharpe (Brent Lale/CTV News London)His father Robert is excited to see him on the main stage during All-Star Weekend.
"So many of the greats have participated in that event like Michael Jordan, Vince Carter and so on," says Robert.
"To have his name part of that list, whether he wins it or not, is just going to be amazing."
He'll have to be creative, but his father doesn't think that will be a problem.
"It will be similar to his game, where you just never know the moment he's going to do something spectacular," says Robert.
"The funny thing is, it's different every game. Every game is a different spectacular move, so I’m excited for sure."
His parents have seen him play a few times recently, and just returned from a couple weeks in Portland, Ore.
"He's only 19 you know so he still needs his mom and dad," says Bell.
"We go out as much as we can and support him to catch as many games as possible."
And this weekend, Shaedon finally gets a chance to see his younger brother take the court. The Trailblazers had an off day Saturday, so he was able to travel to Burlington to watch his brother.
"The fact that his brother is playing within the GTA area on an off-day where he'll be able to come and check out his game, it’s amazing," says Bell.
Sunday, they'll get to join a crowd of fans with mixed feelings. Some rooting for the hometown Raptors, others cheering for Canada's next basketball superstar.
