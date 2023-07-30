'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated 10 years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making.
In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
“It's been a long journey with bit of blood, sweat, tears and patience,” said Junior Modeste, a migrant farm worker from Trinidad who has been in Canada for the past 25 years.
Modeste was one of 54 migrant workers from Vienna, Ont. in Elgin County who were illegally coerced by police into providing their DNA during the search for a violent sexual assault suspect in 2013.
“It’s traumatizing,” said Modeste. “When I go places, and I see the cops show up, I look around and wonder what are they here for now?”
Human rights lawyer Shane Martinez has been working the case since 2015, and was in Victoria Park to hand out the cheques to 33 workers.
A migrant farm worker works in a field in this undated image. (File)
“It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle,” said Martinez. “This is something these workers have stayed collectively fighting for the past decade, and shown if you come together you can win, even against significant adversaries such as the OPP and the provincial government."
The settlement follows the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario’s ruling that the OPP racially targeted 54 migrant workers as they searched for a sexual assault suspect.
The woman told investigators her attacker was Black, male and in his mid-20s. She also believed he was a migrant worker. Modeste said workers were told to either cooperate with police, or risk not getting their job back the following year.
In November 2013, police arrested Henry Cooper, a migrant worker who pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering death threats, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
More than 100 migrant workers from Windsor to Toronto gathered to celebrate not only the financial settlement, but making the OPP and the province destroy the DNA profiles of 96 migrant farm workers that were obtained during the investigation.
The group Justice 4 Migrant Workers (J4MW) are also advocating for the workers' futures.
Chris Ramsaroop, an organizer with the advocacy group Justice 4 Migrant Workers speaks to a worker at Victoria Park in London, Ont. on July 30, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“We have multiple fronts we are fighting as a result of the tight closed work permit system,” said Chris Ramsaroop, an organizer with J4MW. “The fact that workers don't come to Canada as permanent residents, and we’re also discussing issues around access to employment insurance, workers compensation, housing and employment standards.”
Even though they have been awarded money and had their DNA samples destroyed, advocates for migrant workers believe their recent victory is just the tip of the iceberg.
“One of the things we actually uncovered was that the police had been maintaining a database through the Centre for Forensic Sciences of DNA profiles on behalf of not just these migrant farmworkers in this case, but from thousands of other Ontarians through event investigations that had been carried, out,” said Martinez.
“Now that's the subject of a class action,” he added.
Modeste hopes to one day have an open, equal justice system for migrant workers in Canada.
“Our goals are still a long way ahead of us,” said Modeste. “But I hope by the grace of God we get to that place.”
London Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
US$1.05-billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
Giant lottery jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping US$1 billion since 2021 -- and one jackpot reaching $2.04 billion in 2022. The massive prizes are due in part to chance, but it's not all happenstance.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters on Monday has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
WATCH | U.S. driver almost hits a pedestrian when SUV goes airborne
Video captured by a family driving on a highway in Boston, Mass., shows the moment a person behind the wheel of a black Lexus started 'driving erratically,' before almost hitting a pedestrian on July 23.
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
'Caregivers also need care': What 'sandwich generation' adults can do for themselves
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old killed in Friday crash in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have released new details about a serious crash on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener man dies after falling from Mount Nemo in Burlington
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.
-
University of Waterloo ranked 22nd on list of world's top computer science schools
Quacquarelli Symonds, a British company that releases regular rankings of universities around the globe, placed UW 22nd on its 2023 list of the best schools for computer science and information systems.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy starts hiring for battery plant ‘launch team’
NextStar Energy kicked off the hiring process Monday for the 130 new employees to form the Windsor battery plant’s ‘launch team.’
-
Single vehicle rollover closes Highway 3 in LaSalle
One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a crash Monday morning.
-
OPP recruitment session to be held in Lakeshore this week
The Ontario Provincial Police is looking for new recruits to join its Essex County detachment.
Barrie
-
Photo radar is en route to Barrie
Barrie and LAS have signed an agreement to begin a partnership with an automated speed enforcement (ASE) program in designated safety zones.
-
Cruiser struck while responding to call in Barrie
A police investigation determined the cruiser was forced to travel into the westbound lane of Georgian Drive because the vehicle failed to give way to the police car as it attempted to pass by.
-
Health unit lifts swimming advisory at Orillia beach
A swimming advisory at an Orillia beach has been lifted.
Northern Ontario
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
One extricated in serious Highway 11 crash near North Bay
Emergency crews were called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of North Bay on Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
-
Woman arrested in Gatineau, Que. in connection with suspicious death
Police in Gatineau, Que. have arrested a woman in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Ottawa Public Health investigating possibly harmful algae at Mooney's Bay Beach
Mooney's Bay Beach is closed Monday as Ottawa Public Health investigates an algal bloom there.
Toronto
-
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
-
Ontario school boards will have to disclose activities for PA days come September
Ontario school boards will soon have to disclose exactly what teachers and staff are learning during their professional development (PA) days as part of the province’s new education bill.
-
How much less are doctors paid for operating on female patients in Canada?
New research reveals surgeons are paid less for procedures on female patients than they are for comparable surgeries on male patients.
Montreal
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Gas prices rise: Here's where you'll get the cheapest gas in the Montreal area
Montrealers are paying the most at the pump they have in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.
-
Quebec trucking company ordered to reinstate driver fired for drinking and driving
A Quebec trucking company has been ordered to reinstate a driver who was fired after she drank at least nine beers before she lost control of her truck on a Pennsylvania highway. Labour arbitrator Huguette April says the driver's drinking was from alcoholism -- a disability -- and that trucking company Groupe Robert should have made a reasonable accommodation for her.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Landmark 80-year-old church in Nova Scotia bought by 2 Acadian groups
A large, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia that was facing demolition has been sold.
-
Police investigating drive-by shooting in New Glasgow
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting.
Winnipeg
-
Protestors bring calls for landfill search to World Police and Fire Games
A group of protestors demanding a search for the remains of two murdered Indigenous women brought their calls to the World Police and Fire Games.
-
Motorcycle driver killed in crash with tractor: RCMP
A motorcycle driver from Winnipeg died on Friday following a crash with a farm tractor on Highway 8.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
Calgary
-
Calgary medical clinic faces deadline on plan to charge fees for faster doctor access
The Alberta government says it wants an answer today from a Calgary medical clinic about its plan to charge membership fees for faster access to a family doctor.
-
‘Toast to the one and only Nick Petros’: Founder of iconic Calgary restaurant passes away
The founder of a popular Calgary restaurant has died.
-
Calgary police warn of new twist in frequently used scam
Calgary police are warning citizens about a new twist in a popular scam used to bilk victims out of thousands of dollars.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital from Acheson crash, Highway 16 reopened
A crash west of Edmonton Monday morning involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, police say.
-
Vehicle crossed centre line before fatal crash near Blackfalds: RCMP
A 48-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Red Deer County Sunday evening.
-
'There were sparks flying everywhere': Mounties arrest man after 'low-speed' pursuit in eastern Alberta
One person is in custody northeast of Edmonton after what police are calling a "low-speed pursuit."
Vancouver
-
Multiple people hospitalized after fatal collision in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant: police
First responders flooded Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood early Monday morning following a fatal collision.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, his publicist announced in a statement.
-
Chilliwack man trying to get home after suffering stroke in Winnipeg
Matt Husul, a 46-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., suffered a stroke while on a road trip to Ontario. Now, he could be in a Winnipeg hospital for weeks, or even months, but doesn't have health insurance to cover the steep costs.