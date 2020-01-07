LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 21-year-old Windsor man after a man trying to sell an iPhone was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators say two men met just before 8 p.m. Monday in a north London shopping mall parking lot for the private sale of a cellphone.

The man selling the iPhone tells CTV News, "I got into his car so we could make the sale. He looked at the phone, he liked it and at that moment, he said he likes the phone he likes to purchase it. And that's when he pulled a gun from his pants and pointed at my head, hit me a couple of times and asked me to take off my Apple Watch, empty my pockets and leave the bag which had other stuff aside from the phone in it."

After the items were handed over, the suspect then fled in a car, which the victim followed.

"I followed him outside the mall and when I got the licence plate, I called 911 and informed them of the situation. As soon as I got on the phone and got his licence plate the situation reversed, the guy just turned around and started chasing me with his gun at multiple times throughout this chase."

The fleeing vehicle was subsequently involved in a crash with several other vehicles in the Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street East area.

The driver then fled on foot, but was located with the assistance of the London police K-9 unit and arrested. A replica firearm was also recovered.

The Windsor man is now facing seven charges including:

armed robbery

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

two counts of failing to comply with a release order

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failure to stop at the scene of accident

The accused was expected to appear in London court Tuesday.

Police remind anyone planning to meet to exchange goods sold through an online platform to meet in a well-travelled and well-lit area and, if possible, take someone with you or let someone know where and when you are meeting.