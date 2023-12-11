LONDON
London

    • Investigation underway after north end apartment fire causes $200K in damage

    Fire crews responded to 730 Wonderland Rd. N. on Dec. 11, 2023 for a fire on a second-floor unit. (Source: London Fire Department) Fire crews responded to 730 Wonderland Rd. N. on Dec. 11, 2023 for a fire on a second-floor unit. (Source: London Fire Department)

    Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a fire broke out at an apartment building unit in north London. 

    The call came in around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a fire at 730 Wonderland Rd. N. The fire in a second-floor unit was quickly doused.

    Crews did have to ventilate for smoke.

    In an update, London fire said investigators were on scene in order to determine the origin, cause and circumstance of the blaze.

    One person was treated on scene and transported by paramedics.

    Damage is estimated at $200,000.

    There is no word on how the fire started. 

