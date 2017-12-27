

CTV London





There has been another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

London police say they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate who was found inside his cell with no vital signs on Boxing Day.

The man was found just after 12 p.m.

Emergency crews attended and pronounced the man deceased at the scene, police said.

Const. Jessica Mullen said any time there is a death at a detention centre police are called. She could not say how he died.

She said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and once it is complete, further details will be provided.

The coroner and the major crime unit are both investigating the death.

This death comes after another inmate was found dead in the troubled jail this past August. At that time Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek called for body scanners for the facility.

As well, the province announced earlier this year that it would hold an inquest into the deaths of two other inmates at EMDC.

Floyd Deleary, 39, died on Aug. 23, 2015 and Justin Thompson, 27, died on Oct. 31, 2016 in hospital after transferring from EMDC.

No date has been set yet for the inquest.