Increased police presence in relation to reported missing person

OPP and London police are notifying the public of an increased police presence as it relates to a person reported missing.

The presence will be in the area of Hawk Cliff Road at Dexter Line in Union, Ont., north of Port Stanley.

Nidhua Muktadir, 20, was last seen in this area on Dec. 3 and police said they were concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the

London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).