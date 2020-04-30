LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have released the identity of a man killed in an apartment fire in Simcoe, Ont.

Donald Gordon Adams, 67, died after a fire broke out in an apartment unit on Culver Street.

On April 20, an OPP officer on patrol noticed the fire at the apartment. The officer called another for help and together they were able to rescue a man from a lower unit.

When they attempted to get into the upper unit they were blocked by a locked door.

When firefighters managed to get inside, they found Adams along with a small dog deceased.

An investigation into the fire has found that it was not suspicious.

The man rescued from the lower unit did not suffer any major injuries in the fire.