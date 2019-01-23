

London was the only area spared bus cancellations Wednesday morning as icy road conditions have forced buses off the roads across southwestern Ontario.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect early Wednesday as snow late Tuesday turned to freezing rain overnight. The temperature is expected to keep rising and the freezing rain will turn to rain.

Buses are cancelled in Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin, Lambton, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent, Essex, Windsor, and Huron-Perth.

Only London can expect buses to start as scheduled today.