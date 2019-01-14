

Scott Miller, CTV London





Icy 'art' has taken over parts of the Lake Huron shoreline.

Cold temperatures, high lake levels and last week's wave action left behind some breathtaking ice sculptures in places like Goderich, Bayfield and Kincardine.

Shrubs and trees have been coated in thick ice to makes for some natural “ice art,” drawing visitors and photographers from across the region.

Ice coats everything along the shore of Lake Huron in Huron County, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)