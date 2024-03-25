'I can’t wait for it': Port Stanley, Ont. prepares for total solar eclipse
Two weeks before a rare total solar eclipse turns day into night across the region, towns in the direct path of totality are making preparations for the celestial spectacle.
The lakeside town of Port Stanley finds itself in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse, and the Pierside Pub is one of many spots in the small beach town that is planning to observe the astronomical phenomenon by serving up special eclipse-themed drinks and handing out protective eyewear.
"We're going to be open early. It’s not summer yet, but we are treating it like it's a summer day, and then I guess a nighttime day and then back to a summer day because it's going to be a total eclipse in Port Stanley," said Pierside Pub owner Brent Noels.
Over at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 410, members are also preparing to witness the rare event.
"The kids are off school, everybody is ordering their glasses, it will be a packed house here watching the eclipse, and I can’t wait for it,” said Tom McLeod.
For Port Stanley resident Pat Templeton, he is planning on a more private viewing experience.
"I live on the lake and I have a wonderful place to view it from. I’m going to sit outside and watch it from my yard,” he told CTV News London.
Marion Rose lives along the shores of Lake Erie in Elgin County, and she will be throwing a big viewing party for her family and friends.
"We are so excited about it. We honestly have known about it for the last year, my cousin from Vancouver sent me a text and said they wanted to come and camp out here because of the event,” said Rose.
While London will experience 99 per cent totality, the full spectacle of a total solar eclipse is only visible within a narrow path just south of the city. Within the band, and if weather permits, viewers will see the moon completely cover the sun, plunging the region into darkness and exposing the sun’s atmosphere, also known as its corona, creating a brilliant halo.
Elgin County lies directly in this path, making it a prime viewing location. The maximum eclipse will occur at 3:17 p.m., lasting for approximately one minute.
