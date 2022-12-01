Hydro pole down after morning crash
No injuries are reported after a multi-vehicle crash in London Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the scene in the area of Hamilton road and Elm Street after the crash resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a hydro pole.
London fire posted to social media and said no extrication was required.
Drivers in the area are being asked to be patient while crews clean up the scene.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
Parents can apply with the Canada Revenue Agency starting today to receive the children's dental benefit that the federal Liberals say is intended to provide cost-of-living relief to low-income Canadians but that critics say is a drop in the bucket.
LIVE UPDATES | Canada 1-2 Morocco: Adekugbe deflected cross pulls one back after Borjan error, goals from Ziyech and En-Nesyri
The Canadian men’s national team returns to the FIFA World Cup pitch on Thursday to face Morocco. Already eliminated, the country is still looking for its first point of the tournament. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
Certain packages of TUMS antacid recalled, tablets may contain fibreglass and aluminum foil
Certain packages of TUMS antacid have been recalled after tablets were found to contain fibreglass fragments, aluminum foil and 'other material,' according to Health Canada.
Elon Musk's Neuralink shows brain implant prototype and robotic surgeon during recruiting event
Elon Musk — the SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO, and, most recently, Twitter owner — hosted a flashy event on Wednesday night for yet another one of his companies: Neuralink, the startup proposing implants that connect your brain to a computer.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Rare cosmic event beamed light at Earth from 8.5 billion light-years away
An incredibly bright flash that appeared in the night sky in February was the result of a star straying too close to a supermassive black hole, meeting its untimely end there as it was ripped to shreds.
Kitchener
-
Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash involving aircraft from Delhi, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has released a report involving a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. in April and never arrived at its destination.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Premier Ford to make an announcement Thursday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Toronto Thursday morning.
-
Puslinch holiday display will continue, council implements new safety measures
A Puslinch man will be allowed to continue running his holiday light show despite pushback from neighbours.
Windsor
-
Applications open for Windsor’s summer student lottery
Students looking to get a summer job with the City of Windsor can now apply for the 2023 Summer Student Lottery Program.
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
CP Holiday Train returns to Windsor and Chatham
The CP Holiday Train is back on track spreading festive cheer in Chatham and Windsor later today.
Barrie
-
Ontario school bus driver's license suspended after failing breathalizer: YRP
An Ontario school bus driver faces charges after failing a breathalyzer test administered by York Regional Police.
-
Central Ontario expected to be blasted with snow
Heavy snow is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Parry Sound-Muskoka.
-
Residents move into new apartments at Lucy's Place
Residents are moving into the new apartments at Lucy's Place – a supportive housing community for those experiencing long-term homelessness in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
-
Five from northern Ontario charged in province-wide child exploitation bust
-Following a huge, province-wide investigation into online child exploitation in Ontario last month– dubbed Project Maverick – police are releasing the results. The investigation involved the Ontario Provincial Police and 26 municipal police forces, including North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Timmins.
-
Ottawa
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
WATCH LIVE
Toronto
-
One person dead amid multiple collisions around the GTA
One person has been pronounced dead amid a rash of collisions around the GTA that has Ontario Provincial Police warning people to exercise caution on the roads this morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of GTA
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, warning of reduced visibility due to heavy bursts of snow.
Montreal
-
PQ barred from Quebec legislature as Legault reiterates plan to abolish oath requirement
The three recently elected Parti Quebecois members who have steadfastly refused to swear the oath of office to the King were barred Thursday from taking their seats in the legislature. PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the two other members were blocked from entering by the sergeant-at-arms.
-
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
-
Strong winds cause power outages for 45,000 customers in southern Quebec
Strong, gusting winds knocked out power to at least 45,000 customers in southern Quebec Wednesday evening, according to Hydro-Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Intense storm knocks out power across the Maritimes
More than 86,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia were in the dark this morning after an intense storm swept through the region.
-
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
-
Moncton, N.B., Walmart workers recognized for help in U.S. child abduction case
Some fast-thinking Walmart employees were celebrated Wednesday for their role in reuniting a family
Winnipeg
-
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary man accused of human trafficking
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old Calgary man accused of exploiting women through the sex trade.
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
'Incredibly unnerving': Calgary mayor slams proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've gone into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
Athabasca University signs funding agreement with province after government lowers demands
The Alberta government says it has reached a deal with Athabasca University under which the province will continue funding the institution if half of its executive and 25 additional employees live in the town it shares a name with.
Vancouver
-
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of "a security-related incident" outside the airline's control.
-
Man allegedly posed as police officer to get store credit at businesses in the Kootenays
Mounties in the Kootenays say a 57-year-old man has been charged with posing as a police officer "to gain tangible benefits from local businesses."
-
'Very grateful': Good Samaritans help stranded commuters during B.C. snowstorm
Good Samaritans came to the aid of commuters during the harrowing snowstorm that rocked B.C.’s Lower Mainland Tuesday night.