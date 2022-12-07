Huron University College drops plans to separate from Western: News revealed at groundbreaking for new residence
Huron University College has abandoned its plans to separate from Western University.
The news was confirmed to CTV News London Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new student residence at Huron.
“It’s a question of recognizing that the affiliation should be something that strengthens all of us, not one large partner and three small partners dragging along in the wake, but all four of us working together,” said Huron President, Barry Craig. “I think that’s the tone we see now.”
Craig credited Western President Alan Shepard for setting a positive tone with affiliate schools. He said it means Huron will move forward with new partnerships with Western, as will Brescia University College and Kings University College.
An artist rendering for a new student residence at Huron University College in London, Ont. (Source: Huron University College)
In its bid to go it alone, Huron had wanted the autonomy to set its own curriculum.
Craig said details are still being worked out and will be made public in the coming weeks.
“We’re hopeful. We need to work through all those proper channels, the senate at Western, and respect those proper channels,” he said.
The continued affiliation means that Huron graduates will continue to receive degrees from Western, and students will still be able to access its amenities.
Huron Student Council President Matson Kitamisi said it is good news for students.
“Lots of advantages of being a Huron student, but also having some benefits from Western like resources,” said Kitamisi. “Our students go to the gym, to the library, we interact with classes. So we do have a very strong relationship.”
An artist rendering for a new student residence at Huron University College in London, Ont. (Source: Huron University College)
As for the new residence at Huron, it comes with a price tag of $ 61 million. It will house 300 student rooms.
London Deputy Mayor, Shawn Lewis, said the residence helps takes pressure off the rental market.
“Everybody knows we have a housing crisis in this city, the crunch is really tough,” said Lewis. “And especially for students who are coming to university, especially for first year students. They don’t need that extra anxiety of having to compete in the housing market.”
According to Craig, Huron is the fastest growing post-secondary institution in Canada, having doubled student intake in the last four years.
Construction of the new residence is scheduled for completion in fall of 2024.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Camilla 'wants to do things in her own way,' royal expert says
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Conservatives come to AG's defence after Liberal minister suggests benefit report was politically influenced
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier is facing calls from Conservatives to apologize for suggesting that Tuesday's auditor general report indicating that billions of dollars in COVID-19 benefits went to those who were ineligible was influenced by political pressure.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors: FBI
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege.
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
There have never been so many renters in Canada, RBC report says
Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash in Cambridge results in oil spill
Hespeler Road in Cambridge remains closed between Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road for a fatal collision investigation.
-
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
-
Two new affordable housing projects announced in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has announced two affordable housing projects in Kitchener that will provide a combined 51 new units.
Windsor
-
Three charged in east Windsor home invasion
Three people have been charged for allegedly breaking into an east Windsor home Monday while a woman was inside.
-
Man in custody after heavy police presence on Parent Avenue
Windsor police are informing the public about a heavy police presence on Parent Avenue.
-
Windsor police address 37 recommendations by OCPC
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board announced Wednesday that they have addressed all 37 recommendations issued by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).
Barrie
-
Pet dies in massive Springwater house fire that displaced family of four
A family of four escaped their home after a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Springwater Township.
-
Driver sought in series of fail-to-remain collisions in Barrie
Police are looking to identify a driver involved in a series of fail-to-remain collisions in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ski resorts in limbo waiting on colder December temperatures
Mother Nature hasn't been playing fair for many ski resorts across the region.
Northern Ontario
-
New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week
It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.
-
Driver collided with three police cruisers after hitting spike belt
A 27-year-old driver is facing several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 400 north of Parry Sound, hitting a spike belt and crashing into three police cruisers.
-
Group from northern Ont. wins $1M, will split it 27 ways
A group of friends who have been buying lottery tickets together for 10 years won $1 million in the Aug. 26 Encore draw. In all, 27 people bought tickets together, most of them from the Timmins or Greater Sudbury area.
Ottawa
-
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
-
Ford to Crombie, mayors criticizing housing law: 'Get on board' and 'stop whining'
The mayor of Mississauga and other municipal leaders who have voiced opposition to a new provincial housing law need to 'get on board' and 'stop whining,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday in an unprompted burst of criticism.
-
Toronto woman 'livid' after police allegedly told her to 'call the mayor' during home invasion attempt
A Toronto woman says she is “livid” after an officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) allegedly told her to “call the mayor” while an intruder attempted to break into her home Monday night.
-
Ontario dominates the top 100 'most beloved' restaurants in Canada for 2022
Nearly 50 Ontario restaurants cracked this top 100 list for the best restaurants in Canada this year.
Montreal
-
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, 15 more patients admitted
Hospitalizations for illnesses related to COVID-19 continue to rise in Quebec, bringing the total to 1,974 after 15 more patients were admitted.
-
Quebec coroner questions why witnesses failed to report drunk driver before fatal crash
A Quebec coroner is questioning why people who saw a drunk driver get behind the wheel failed to call authorities before he got into a crash that killed four members of a family north of Quebec City last year.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
-
Cape Breton seniors who lost long-time home in fire overwhelmed by community support
A Cape Breton couple is counting their blessings after making it out of their long-time home that was destroyed by fire on Monday.
-
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Families of missing women deserve search for their bodies, special interlocutor says
A Mohawk official tasked with helping Indigenous communities investigate unmarked graves says Winnipeg police's refusal to search for the remains of missing women in a landfill is a 'breach of human dignity.'
-
Manager of private landfill, where slain women are believed to be, offers condolences
The district manager of a private landfill north of Winnipeg says the company is co-operating fully with police and extending condolences to the families of two women believed to have been killed and taken there.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
Calgary
-
'Different set of rules than apply to the rest of us': Smith wants federal carbon tax plan answers
"It's absurd to me that SUV drivers in Quebec are going to have cheaper gasoline and diesel prices than Alberta where we produce the product and refine it," said Premier Danielle Smith.
-
SUV runs into townhouse garage in northwest Calgary
An SUV ran into a townhouse Wednesday.
-
Elections Alberta hands $500 penalty to McLean for taking illegal contributions
Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean has been handed a $500 fine for accepting in-kind donations from businesses during the 2021 campaign.
Edmonton
-
$9K demanded from Edmontonians targeted by 'grandparent scam': police
Two more people have been arrested by Edmonton police in connection to so-called grandparent scams.
-
Police issue warning about violent offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
-
Snow maze, skating with Santa, New Years Eve party planned at ICE District this month
The ICE District has announced a packed calendar of events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, to celebrate winter solstice, Christmas, and New Years Eve.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigation leads police to abandoned East Vancouver home
Police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide that could be linked to an abandoned home in East Vancouver.
-
New B.C. cabinet includes 15 women, 7 people of colour
B.C. Premier David Eby has unveiled his new cabinet, which includes some fresh faces and several ministers who will be shifting responsibilities.
-
Gas prices across Metro Vancouver dip to new 2022 low
A new gas price low has been set in Metro Vancouver for 2022, as numbers at the pumps dip below 155.9 cents per litre.