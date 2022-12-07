Huron University College drops plans to separate from Western: News revealed at groundbreaking for new residence

Dignitaries are seen at a ground-breaking ceremony for a new residence at Huron University College in London, Ont. on Dec. 7, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Dignitaries are seen at a ground-breaking ceremony for a new residence at Huron University College in London, Ont. on Dec. 7, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver