Huron University College drops plans to separate from Western: News revealed at groundbreaking for new residence

Huron University College has abandoned its plans to separate from Western University.

The news was confirmed to CTV News London Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new student residence at Huron.

“It’s a question of recognizing that the affiliation should be something that strengthens all of us, not one large partner and three small partners dragging along in the wake, but all four of us working together,” said Huron President, Barry Craig. “I think that’s the tone we see now.”

Craig credited Western President Alan Shepard for setting a positive tone with affiliate schools. He said it means Huron will move forward with new partnerships with Western, as will Brescia University College and Kings University College.

An artist rendering for a new student residence at Huron University College in London, Ont. (Source: Huron University College)

In its bid to go it alone, Huron had wanted the autonomy to set its own curriculum.

Craig said details are still being worked out and will be made public in the coming weeks.

“We’re hopeful. We need to work through all those proper channels, the senate at Western, and respect those proper channels,” he said.

The continued affiliation means that Huron graduates will continue to receive degrees from Western, and students will still be able to access its amenities.

Huron Student Council President Matson Kitamisi said it is good news for students.

“Lots of advantages of being a Huron student, but also having some benefits from Western like resources,” said Kitamisi. “Our students go to the gym, to the library, we interact with classes. So we do have a very strong relationship.”

As for the new residence at Huron, it comes with a price tag of $ 61 million. It will house 300 student rooms.

London Deputy Mayor, Shawn Lewis, said the residence helps takes pressure off the rental market.

“Everybody knows we have a housing crisis in this city, the crunch is really tough,” said Lewis. “And especially for students who are coming to university, especially for first year students. They don’t need that extra anxiety of having to compete in the housing market.”

According to Craig, Huron is the fastest growing post-secondary institution in Canada, having doubled student intake in the last four years.

Construction of the new residence is scheduled for completion in fall of 2024.