Huron Hospice unveils $2.7 million expansion to 'end-of-life' care

It might just look like a new long hallway, but behind each door at the expanded Huron Residential Hospice near Clinton is a family sharing their last days with a loved one in a brand-new facility.

"It is a big day for the hospice. It's a really exciting day for us, because this has been a dream we've had since 2018," said Executive Director of the Huron Residential Hospice, Willy Van Klooster.

It may sound odd to be excited about expanding a place where people come to die, but that's what happens at a hospice. Since 2018, the Huron Hospice has helped 300 families with their end-of-life journeys. Another 500 received at home hospice services and grief counselling.

"People don't realize it's beyond just the home here, there are a lot of great things that are done in the community that are free of charge. And that's because of the support of the community. So, the community is giving back to their community," said Huron Hospice Board Chair, Lisa Taylor.

That community was at Huron Hospice on Thursday to see what their $1.7 million fundraising dollars purchased. Along with $1 million from the provincial government, Huron's Residential Hospice is expanding from four to six beds. Other improvements include a proper nursing station, expanded laundry facilities, individual patios for families, and improved common areas - a place Taylor would have been proud to bring her parents when they passed.

Huron Residential Hospice open house near Clinton, September 12, 2024 (Scott Miller)

"Both of my parents passed at a fairly young age, and we were very fortunate to have hospice care in the home with my mom, and I can't say enough about it. That's why I'm here volunteering, because I can't tell you enough what that support meant," she said.

Officials with the Huron Hospice are hopeful that this new addition means that they won't have to turn families away anymore, because unfortunately, that was happening more than they'd like to admit.

"One of the things we keep a record of is how many times we are full, and we get a call from somebody who we would have accepted, had we had space - and there are quite a few. And so that's always difficult for us. Now, going to a larger facility of course, allows us to maybe accept more of those people because we have more space," said Van Klooster.

The $2.7 million expansion is already in use and will be for years to come. Van Klooster said that around 800 people die in Huron County each year, they'll now be able to offer a hospice bed to approximately 100 of those families. Not everyone, but more than ever before.