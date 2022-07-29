Hunger strike for homelessness moving ahead as planned
The group #TheForgotten519 says it is moving ahead with its planned hunger strike in front of London City Hall on Tuesday morning.
After what the organization calls a “disheartening” meeting with officials on Friday morning, members will begin the strike and claim it will escalate until demands are met, or a reasonable alternative solution has been agreed upon.
According to a release from the city, staff are concerned about the demands of #TheForgotten519 and believe that the actions they have outlined will put the health and safety of London’s most vulnerable people at greater risk.
The city says it does permit safe encampments and claims through the Coordinated Informed Response program, is monitoring close to 350 active encampments.
In July, the city says there were only four notices for removal posted — two of which were on private property and one was on a public sidewalk.
In response to the statement from the City of Windsor, #TheForgotten519 tells CTV News, “We do not feel that the city's claim that only four campsites were destroyed in July. Given that the city denies tearing down "smaller" campsites, and given that we have witnessed or received reports directly from campers we are supporting about their smaller, often single tent, sites being torn down, it seems probable that a large amount of forced migrations are being excluded here.”
Demands by the organization include:
- Immediate cessation of any removal of encampments, tents, campsites, or squats in city parks, along the Thames Valley Parkway, and in empty city lots, or lots that have been left to fall into disrepair by the property owners
- Immediate transition of the City of London’s Coordinated Informed Response (CIR) Team from a displacement model, to a team that offers meaningful support (based on the self-identified needs of the campers) to campers at their campsites
- Immediate creation of two indoor spaces (one in the core, one in the east end) that provide 24/7 support to people who are deprived of housing and shelter, or who simply need a safe place to be
The hunger strike is schedule to commence at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 300 Dufferin Ave.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app
Tim Hortons says it has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Man executed despite calls from victim's family to spare him
An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim's family to spare his life.
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man who burned ATM inside bank
Guelph police charged a 33-year-old man with Mischief Under $5,000 after he used a lighter to damage an ATM machine inside a banks vestibule.
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
-
Teen attempting to help goat sent to hospital after collision
A 16-year-old was taken to hospital, after being hit by a vehicle while attempting move a goat off the road.
Windsor
-
Should a Windsor man convicted of animal abuse get jail time? Or house arrest?
Tyler Vassell, 31, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
-
Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While many look for things to do to keep busy this Civic Holiday, there are a few closures across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to look out for.
-
Windsor police seek information in Erie Street robbery
Windsor police are investigating a robbery at an Erie Street business where two suspects allegedly stole a cash register before fleeing the scene.
Barrie
-
Investigation underway after suspicious death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket
The York Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket.
-
Two watermain breaks in Barrie
City of Barrie staff say that due to a watermain break on Little Ave. of approximately 75 houses, and another with 35 households on Murray Street, more than 100 houses will not have water until approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
-
Fire crews battled blaze in Orillia
Firefighters from across the area were called to a battle blaze at a waste and recycling facility in Orillia on Thurs., July 28.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Section of Hwy. 417 will be closed Aug. 11 to 15 for Booth Street Bridge replacement
The Booth Street Bridge along the Queensway will finally be replaced next month, after a four-week delay due to labour disruptions in the construction industry.
Toronto
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
-
'It feels disgusting': More than $2,000 in donations for Ukraine stolen from Toronto restaurant
A popular restaurant in Etobicoke that was raising money for humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine says more than $2,000 worth of donations have been stolen.
-
U of T students living in residence will have to be triple vaccinated against COVID-19
The University of Toronto lifted its vaccination requirement this past spring but will mandate that all students living in residence be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during the upcoming academic year.
Montreal
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
-
Montreal OB-GYN disbarred for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal has been disbarred after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
-
Woman killed in house fire in Halifax area
A woman has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
-
Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter's guns
The former director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.
Winnipeg
-
'The land is now crumbled in': Winnipeg resident concerned over stalled infill development
One St. James resident is voicing his concerns after a stalled infill development has left an open excavation site next to his house.
-
Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag
A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.
-
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app
Tim Hortons says it has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Calgary
-
Dog to be euthanized after death of 86-year-old Betty Williams
The owners of three pit bulls who killed an elderly Calgary woman last month have surrendered one of the dogs to be euthanized.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
$30K in tobacco products stolen from Alberta gas station
Police are looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars of tobacco products from a gas station southeast of Edmonton earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
-
BC Ferries: Most reservations sold out on major routes for B.C. Day long weekend
Travellers taking BC Ferries over the B.C. Day long weekend are being urged to plan ahead.
-
Homicide investigation underway after assault in Abbotsford, B.C.
Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday night after an assault became fatal.