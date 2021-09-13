Hundreds protest outside LHSC over vaccine mandates, COVID-19 restrictions
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'It's terrifying': Police on hand as pandemic protesters picket hospitals
A Toronto hospital where protesters denouncing COVID-19 measures rallied Monday afternoon said such demonstrations are demoralizing for health-care workers who have cared for patients infected with the virus despite the risk to themselves and their families.
Liberals would make it a criminal offence to block health-care buildings, threaten workers
A re-elected Liberal government would make it a criminal offence to block access to buildings that provide health-care services as well as threaten or intimidate those that work there.
Truth Tracker | Marking ballots with pencils does not increase the risk of election fraud
Elections Canada has dispelled claims that using pencil could allow someone to intentionally smudge, alter or erase ballots after several social media posts suggested that the election could be 'rigged.'
'It's just heart breaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
BREAKING | B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities next month
Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for all workers and volunteers at health-care facilities across the province next month, officials announced Monday.
London, Ont. police now investigating sexual assault allegations at Western University
The London Police Service says an investigation is underway after allegations of multiple sexual assaults at a Western University residence began circulating on social media over the weekend.
Intensive care unit admissions in Alberta reach highest level since start of the pandemic
The number of people in intensive care units in Alberta reached 256 on Monday afternoon, the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian citizen imprisoned in South Korea alleges torture in secret letter sent from prison
In a secret letter sent from prison and disguised as a gift to a bestselling British author and obtained by CTV News, a Korean-Canadian man in South Korea said he is being tortured, beaten and harassed by prison personnel while serving his eight-year sentence.
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action.
Kitchener
-
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active infections continue to rise.
-
Waterloo Region staff must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 27
Staff working for the Region of Waterloo will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status before the end of this month.
-
Driver clocked speeding 111 km/h near Huron Heights Secondary School: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 22-year-old woman after she was caught driving 111 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Monday.
Windsor
-
Back to school but not routine for students
Back to school, but not back to routine, after one week of in-person learning.
-
Police seek information in South Windsor shots fired incident
Windsor police are investigating an incident after multiple gunshots were heard in a South Windsor neighbourhood overnight Saturday.
-
Municipality asks Wheatley residents to 'not spread gossip on social media'
Chatham Kent municipal officials say they are working hard to keep residents informed after a major explosion last month and ask residents to ‘not spread gossip on social media’.
Barrie
-
Injured woman carried out of the woods after running from multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil
Police, firefighters and paramedics carried an injured woman out of the woods after officers say she ran from a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil.
-
Two charged with murder in connection with Georgina trailer park stabbing
Two people face murder charges in connection with a stabbing at a trailer park in Georgina.
-
Napoleon to hire 100 full-time positions at Barrie facility
Napoleon is hiring at its Barrie facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Health Sciences North targeted as part of province-wide vaccine protest
It was a scene that hospital officials, politicians and members of the city were disheartened to see: dozens of protestors gathered outside of Health Sciences North on Monday.
-
Police say Sudbury resident who had been drinking drove to OPP headquarters; now charged with impaired driving
A 20-year-old Sudbury resident who drove to the local Ontario Provincial Police detachment was impaired, police said in a news release Monday.
-
Surge in composting has Greater Sudbury looking for new ways to process organic waste
A move to extend the life of Greater Sudbury's landfill has worked so well, it has created new challenges for city staff.
Ottawa
-
Amid condemnation from officials, a few dozen protesters rally against vaccine mandates outside Ottawa Hospital
Aside from a few choice words of anger directed at media, the protest across the street from the Ottawa Hospital on Monday was largely peaceful.
-
Ottawa man reunited with Afghan interpreter after harrowing escape
An Afghan interpreter who helped Canadian forces in 2010 has been reunited with his friend in Ottawa following a harrowing escape from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ottawa Hospital apologizes for privacy breach among unvaccinated employees
The Ottawa Hospital says it has apologized to employees whose names were mistakenly visible on a mass email to unvaccinated staff last week.
Toronto
-
Investigators say Jane and Finch community leader shot dead may have been in wrong place at wrong time
Friends and family are grieving the sudden loss of a passionate community advocate and leader in Toronto’s Jane and Finch community, Kwadwo ‘Sam’ Asamoah-Boakye, who was gunned down a week ago in the North York neighbourhood.
-
Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Toronto General Hospital as part of nationwide action
A group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside one of Toronto's busiest hospitals Monday after being warned not to harass or obstruct health-care workers.
-
Toronto District School Board will host fewer than half the number of polling stations this election
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is hosting fewer than half the number of polling stations for the federal election on Sept. 20, compared to the 2019 federal election, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
Montreal
-
Rapid tests coming to some Quebec schools to curb spread of Delta
Quebec schools are already working to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its most contagious variant after 620 schools reported at least one case of the coronavirus among students or staff.
-
Montreal health-care workers reminded of 'last chance' to get vaccines before Oct. 15 deadline
A memo titled 'last chance to get your vaccine before October 15!' was issued to workers at the West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres (CIUSSS) on Monday.
-
Quebec reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 14
Quebec is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as 14 new hospitalizations.
Atlantic
-
'It's just heart breaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six was killed in a trailer fire on Sunday evening.
-
New Brunswick reports 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, 11 people in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 229.
-
Nova Scotia reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases rise to 125
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 24 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 125.
Winnipeg
-
More Winnipeg businesses report hateful graffiti after police release photos of suspect
A call for information about a string of incidents of hateful graffiti along Pembina Highway has prompted several other businesses to report similar incidents of vandalism.
-
Manitoba reports three deaths, 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Three more people in Manitoba have died with COVID-19 as the province reports 41 new COVID-19 cases – the majority of which are among the unvaccinated.
-
Nygard court hearing rescheduled to Oct. 1
Peter Nygard's extradition hearing is being pushed up by a month.
Calgary
-
Intensive care unit admissions in Alberta reach highest level since start of the pandemic
The number of people in intensive care units in Alberta reached 256 on Monday afternoon, the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
-
Exiting Calgary councillors mark final council meeting ahead of municipal election
Surrounded by purple balloons and a giant 'thank you' sign, current and former staff and volunteers of Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi marked his final council meeting on Monday.
-
COVID-19 costing film producers time and money in Alberta protecting actors and crew
Actor Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spiderman) told hosts of the syndicated program The View he was unable to be on the show in person Monday because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the set of the television series he's shooting in southern Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Alberta breaks COVID-19 pandemic ICU high with 198 admissions
Alberta exceeded 800 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend and set a new pandemic record for ICU admissions with nearly 200 patients.
-
3 Edmonton ridings to watch on election night
Alberta appears likely to turn its usual Conservative blue on election night, but some races in Edmonton might be close calls for Tory incumbents.
-
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, vaccines gather outside Royal Alexandra Hospital
A group protesting COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines stood outside Edmonton’s largest hospital Monday afternoon despite officials warning them not to obstruct health care operations.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | Vancouver Island adds 220 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over weekend
Health officials identified 220 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, according to data released Monday by the BC Centre for Disease Control.
-
NEW
NEW | 5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nanaimo
A two-vehicle crash in Nanaimo sent several people to hospital Monday afternoon.
-
Protest against B.C. vaccine cards held at legislature building in Victoria
Roughly 100 people gathered at the grounds of the B.C. legislature building to protest the province's vaccine pass, which came into effect Monday.