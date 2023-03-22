Hundreds of students suspended across the region for not providing proof of immunization

Hundreds of students across London, Ont. and Middlesex have been suspended from school for not being up to date on their vaccinations.

Notices have been delivered to 675 students and their guardians.

Provincial law requires all students in Ontario to provide proof of immunization or proper exemptions.

This includes vaccinations for diseases such as polio, mumps, and measles, but not COVID-19.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is holding “catch up clinics” at the Western Fair District in London, and the Citi Plaza in Strathroy.

For clinic dates or to book an appointment, you can visit the health unit’s website.