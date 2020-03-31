LONDON, ONT. -- Thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, the shelves bare at the Humane Society of London and Middlesex (HSLM).

To help replenish the organization's stockpile, it is holding a 'virtual food drive.'

Monetary donations will be accepted through the HSLM website.

The Humane society will use the funds to purchase pet food and supplies from local retailers.

Donations can also be purchased through the HSLM Amazon.ca Wish List.