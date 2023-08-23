Human trafficking billboards on display in rural Ontario

Overlooking a bean field just south of Kincardine sits a new billboard, warning passing motorists of the hidden dangers of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is seen by many as a big city issue, and it does go on in the cities, but it’s here in rural Ontario as well,” said South Bruce OPP Const. Kevin Martin.

OPP statistics show an increasing number of calls regarding human trafficking in midwestern Ontario, from one call in 2015, to 31 calls in 2018.

South Bruce had the most calls for service with 21, followed by Huron County with 19, Grey-Bruce with 17, and Perth County with nine. Most of those victims, sadly, were below the age of 20.

“The average recruitment age is 12 to 13 years old. The average trafficked victim is 17. And if they’re trapped in that lifestyle, the only escape, the only chance they have, is you and I,” said Martin.

Three anti-human trafficking signs are now nestled along the highways in Bruce and Grey County.

The goal is to create awareness amongst local residents about the potential signs of human trafficking that may be happening in their neighbourhoods and along their side roads.

South Bruce OPP Constable Kevin Martin as seen on August 23, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“If someone doesn’t make eye contact with you. They don’t seem to be well nourished or are constantly fatigued. Drug addiction can be a part of it. If the trafficker gets them hooked on drugs, it’s another form of control,” said Martin.

Between 2011 and 2021, there were 3,500 cases of human trafficking in Canada, according to nationwide police statistics.

Of those cases, 96 per cent of victims were female, and 83 per cent of the cases were centred in urban centres.

“At the end of the day, what we really want to do is spread the word, that yes it happens here. Please be alive to that. Educate yourself. We are all joining together to fight this, and that’s all we’re asking. Join us. Make life better for these victims,” said Martin.

You can learn more about human trafficking in rural Ontario by visiting this website.