Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.

London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were contacted by a citizen who located possible human remains in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Blackwell Boulevard.

Police responded to the scene and located the human remains.

The investigation has been reassigned to the Major Crime Unit and remains ongoing.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.