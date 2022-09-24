Hoping the return of HOCO will take the edge off FOCO

Western University has returned Homecoming to its traditional late September time frame — the move comes after years of what has become FOCO, a fake Homecoming weekend launched by students and geared specifically to partying.

Western officials are hoping to put the emphasis back on university pride.

It's a message student Madeline Stanton is taking to heart, telling CTV News London on Saturday, "Just control your alcohol intake is all I would say. It kind of pushes people to do a little bit of stupid stuff but just don't be dumb. It's a very prestigious school. We have a lot of hard work to do."

The university has been working to put more focus on on-campus activities, like the Homecoming football game, with the Western Mustangs going up against the Waterloo Warriors in an afternoon tilt — the game was sold out.

Police and other emergency services are on standby as Western University students celebrate Homecoming weekend in London, Ont. on September 24, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

There were numerous social medial posts from last year’s FOCO of people jumping from utility poles into crowds below.

Last year, the rain started early but it cleared late in the day as parties raged on. More than 30 people were taken to hospital, six with serious or critical injuries.

The weather dynamic has been very different this year with sun in the morning and clouds building in and rain expected through the evening.

Still, there were a number of parties taking place on streets branching off Richmond Street, near the university. At one point, police closed Richmond Street to southbound traffic, and late in the afternoon closed off Richmond to vehicle traffic entirely.

It was all hands on deck by the noon hour on Broughdale Avenue — where partiers have traditionally gathered — with police, firefighters and paramedics patrolling the street.

Const. Sandasha Bough of the London Police Service says police had addition hands, as well.

"We have a number of officers here from London as well as York Regional Police and Hamilton, just in order to ensure that everybody remains but we're able to provide service to the rest of the city as well,” she says.

They’ve also taken steps improve access to Broughdale Avenue in the event of an emergency.

"If we need to get an emergency vehicle into someone we need to ensure we’re able to access the roadway,” she adds. “A number of barriers have been put in place today. The roads have been closed for that very reason."

As for the students, they hope people allow them to blow off some steam as they head into another school year.

Thomas Rea is one of the students out partying, telling CTV News London, "I think it's a great day of the year. Another day to drink, have fun with our friends and celebrate, and then get back to the books tomorrow."