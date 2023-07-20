Homeless return to camping area dismantled by St. Thomas officials
Just 24 hours after St. Thomas Police, city officials and social services dismantled a homeless encampment, some tents have returned.
Along the outskirts of the former industrial property on Victor Drive, special police constables spoke to campers Thursday morning.
Their presence comes just one day after heavy equipment was used to clear the site.
Since June, it had been the makeshift home of at least seven people. But a violent attack with a weapon Tuesday quickly altered community tolerance.
“We did locate a male party who received serious injuries to his head and was transported to the hospital,” stated St. Thomas Police Staff Insp. Steve Bogart.
Following the incident, Bogart said some stolen property was also found.
Working with partners, they also determined the camp was unsafe.
Steve Bogart is the Staff Inspector of Operations for St. Thomas Police Service (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“The situation and living situation was quite dangerous there. Biohazards, fortified encampment with homemade makeshift materials, tree forts three stories high.”
Acting as supporters for social services, Bogart said officers used a compassionate approach to clear the camp.
But the board chair of The Nameless, an agency that supports the homeless in St. Thomas, disagrees.
Amanda Zielinski said campers remained traumatized hours after officers zipped open their tents and told them to leave.
“To be there with them last night and to see how scared they were. They were very vulnerable and they were left with nothing,” said Zielinski.
But St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston told a different story. He said multiple city stakeholders, including his office, ensured all supports were in place.
He also maintained campers were given options by police and others in the weeks leading up to the dismantlement.
Jackie Moore and Amanda Zielinski of The Nameless, an agency that support the homeless in St. Thomas, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“We continue daily up to yesterday, to tell people they have other places they can go and feel safer,” said Preston.
But where they go next is a debate left for both sides.
“We need a safer camping spot,” said Jackie Moore, a coordinator at The Nameless. “People need to camp, and there aren’t enough spots at the shelter. So, what we would like to see, is some sort of safe camping. That way, the appropriate people that can offer support will know where they are and can work with them.”
But Preston said temporary, supportive, and long-term housing exists in his city, with more to come.
“When we’re already paying for services and there are the services available, then I would expect them to be used first,” he concluded.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Canada Child Benefit increases today, accounts for higher cost of living
Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.
Canada's 'greenest' cities ranked in new study
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Poland's border
Mercenaries from Russian military company Wagner launched joint drills with the Belarusian military on Thursday, almost a month after their short-lived rebellion against Moscow.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada is issuing a severe thunderstorm watch across southwestern Ontario, including the risk of a tornado.
-
How a new Waterloo Region partnership plans to build 10,000 'half-priced' homes
A new partnership led by Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region aims to create 10,000 new, affordable and attainable homes in the region by 2030.
Windsor
-
Windsor truck driver wins $132,368 with Lotto 6/49
A Windsor grandfather is making plans for his new money after winning $132,368 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Dump truck hits utility pole on Walker Road
Windsor police say Walker Road at Division is closed after a dump truck struck a utility pole.
-
Recognize him? LaSalle police seek alleged gas thief
LaSalle police are asking the public for help identifying a man after a theft of fuel at a gas station on Front Road in LaSalle.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada expects 100km/h winds, heavy rain in Simcoe County
Simcoe County could be in for some severe storms Thursday with strong winds, possible hail and heavy rainfall.
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
Man caught on home security peeping into windows at Collingwood residence
Provincial police are investigating after a home security video showed a man peering through the windows of a Collingwood residence.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
'Armed and dangerous' fugitive still at large in North Bay despite many sightings
North Bay police are urging the public to continue to be on the lookout and go about the day with caution as the manhunt for an 'armed and dangerous' convict continues.
Ottawa
-
O-Train will not return to service until all vehicles are inspected, councillor says
An Ottawa councillor says the O-Train will not return to service until Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo inspect all 45 LRT vehicles, meaning the shutdown of Ottawa's light-rail transit system could extend into next week.
-
Collision involving an OC Transpo bus and a pedestrian in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
Toronto
-
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
Video shows arrest of alleged drunk driver who was 5 times over legal limit in Vaughan, Ont.
Video of an 'extremely' intoxicated driver who was allegedly more than five times over the legal limit when he was pulled off the road north of Toronto has been released by police.
-
Gun violence in Toronto on the decline according to new data
New data released by Toronto police shows the city has seen fewer shootings so far this year compared to 2022.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
West Island popcorn store fined $2,500 by OQLF
A West Island popcorn store was fined $2,500 by Quebec's language watchdog for not having a French website.
-
'It's a real ordeal': Resilience Montreal shelter still needs help a week after flood
A Montreal shelter is still cleaning up one full week after a powerful storm caused flash flooding, filling its basement with water. It's nothing new for Resilience Montreal (RM), a fact that is making the messy, musty task feel all the more onerous.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reach four-year deal with province
The new deal reached between Doctors Nova Scotia and the province Thursday will provide meaningful improvements in primary and specialty care, the president of the physicians association says.
Winnipeg
-
'Something deeply wrong in play': Advocates concerned with continued youth violence in Winnipeg
Violent youth crime appears to be on an upward trend in Winnipeg and organizations that support youth are concerned about the current state.
-
New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting up $5.2 million for a new gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern
People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
Calgary
-
Man charged with drug trafficking following Calgary woman's overdose death
One man is facing charges following the overdose death of a Calgary woman this past spring.
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
'Quite catastrophic': Fire burns through 6 businesses at southwest strip mall
A large team of firefighters descended on a fire that broke out inside a southwest Calgary strip mall Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
'Tools and wooden blocks' thrown at officers during Grande Prairie pursuit: RCMP
A total of 11 charges have been laid, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer, following a police chase in Grande Prairie on Tuesday morning.
-
12 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and meth seized in Grande Prairie; 5 charged
Four people have been arrested and warrants are issued for a fifth after RCMP in northwest Alberta seized more than 12 pounds (5,700 grams) of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Vancouver
-
Father of allegedly abducted Surrey kids shares new details about their disappearance
The father of two young Surrey children allegedly abducted by their mother in the Okanagan — prompting an Amber Alert — is sharing new details about their disappearance.
-
40-year-old man dead after being struck by commercial vehicle while riding electric skateboard: West Vancouver police
A 40-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric skateboard on Vancouver’s North Shore early Thursday morning.
-
Deaths of 2 women being investigated in Prince George
Police in Prince George opened investigations into the deaths of two women in the city in a span of two days, according to media statements.