Homeless return to camping area dismantled by St. Thomas officials

Just 24 hours after St. Thomas Police, city officials and social services dismantled a homeless encampment, some tents have returned.

Along the outskirts of the former industrial property on Victor Drive, special police constables spoke to campers Thursday morning.

Their presence comes just one day after heavy equipment was used to clear the site.

Since June, it had been the makeshift home of at least seven people. But a violent attack with a weapon Tuesday quickly altered community tolerance.

“We did locate a male party who received serious injuries to his head and was transported to the hospital,” stated St. Thomas Police Staff Insp. Steve Bogart.

Following the incident, Bogart said some stolen property was also found.

Working with partners, they also determined the camp was unsafe.

Steve Bogart is the Staff Inspector of Operations for St. Thomas Police Service (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“The situation and living situation was quite dangerous there. Biohazards, fortified encampment with homemade makeshift materials, tree forts three stories high.”

Acting as supporters for social services, Bogart said officers used a compassionate approach to clear the camp.

But the board chair of The Nameless, an agency that supports the homeless in St. Thomas, disagrees.

Amanda Zielinski said campers remained traumatized hours after officers zipped open their tents and told them to leave.

“To be there with them last night and to see how scared they were. They were very vulnerable and they were left with nothing,” said Zielinski.

But St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston told a different story. He said multiple city stakeholders, including his office, ensured all supports were in place.

He also maintained campers were given options by police and others in the weeks leading up to the dismantlement.

Jackie Moore and Amanda Zielinski of The Nameless, an agency that support the homeless in St. Thomas, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“We continue daily up to yesterday, to tell people they have other places they can go and feel safer,” said Preston.

But where they go next is a debate left for both sides.

“We need a safer camping spot,” said Jackie Moore, a coordinator at The Nameless. “People need to camp, and there aren’t enough spots at the shelter. So, what we would like to see, is some sort of safe camping. That way, the appropriate people that can offer support will know where they are and can work with them.”

But Preston said temporary, supportive, and long-term housing exists in his city, with more to come.

“When we’re already paying for services and there are the services available, then I would expect them to be used first,” he concluded.