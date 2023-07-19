Homeless encampment dismantled in St. Thomas, Ont.

City of St. Thomas staff were accompanied by city police as a homeless encampment was dismantled Wednesday.

A mechanical claw attached to an excavator was used to dismantle makeshift structures on the site along Victor Street, near where it intersects with Chester Street.

Neighbours said the property was the site of an industrial building that was dismantled years ago. It’s surrounded by trees and sits alongside the L & PS Rail Trail which was launched in 2014.

St. Thomas police officials said the decision to dismantle the encampment was made after a violent assault at the location in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Police said a man was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The operation got underway around 9 a.m. Wednesday and continued late into the afternoon. Officials on scene said approximately six people were at the site when police arrived and all were directed to social service agencies in the city.

In a joint statement issued by the city and the St. Thomas Police Service, Mayor Joe Preston was quoted, “Homelessness and precarious housing continue to impact people and create both challenging and complex situations that need to be addressed. The City works diligently and in partnership with all stakeholders in the community to provide options and supports to all, including those most vulnerable.”

According to Heather Sheridan, director of St. Thomas-Elgin Social Services, she said, “Individuals impacted by today’s activities have been offered and received assistance and support. We know that affordable and supportive housing is the solution to ending homelessness and we will continue our efforts to reach that goal in St. Thomas.”

Officials said a number of health and safety concerns were found at the encampment as well as stolen property with St. Thomas Police Service Chief Marc Roskamp who said encampments can be unsafe and dangerous places.

“This site offered zero opportunity for moving out of homelessness. Officers recovered stolen property at the encampment site which is very concerning and will be investigated to link rightful owners to their property,” he said. “As a collective, we are committed to ensuring community safety and well-being for all residents.”