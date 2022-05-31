Holy Roller makes its way home to London's Victoria Park

London, Ont.’s famed Holy Roller tank is finally back where it belongs.

On Tuesday, Holy Roller was moved back to Victoria Park where the ceremony brought joy to many Londoners who saw the famed tank back at its final resting place.

“It’s a beautiful day, and my son really loves vehicles, especially cranes,” said Christina Montero, who watched the ceremony with her young son. “And this opportunity to see the tank coming back to Victoria Park is amazing.”

The Sherman tank — which served in World War II from D-Day to the end of the war — has stood guard in Victoria Park since 1956.

But years of wear and tear have taken a toll on the local icon, and in June 2021 Holy Roller was brought to Fanshawe College for refurbishing and repairs.

“I’m really, really happy on the result and what we were able to achieve. It’s kind of sad that it’s over,” said volunteer David Wyatt. “We brought a group of people together that didn’t know each other, we work well together I thought, and it’s been a very long journey. We’ve had a lot of fun.”

Holy Roller tank was brought back to its final resting place at Victoria Park on May 31, 2022 after a year of repairs and restorations. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)On Monday, the newly repaired tank was unveiled in a ceremony at Fanshawe College.

“We were here on the eighth of June when we lifted it out, and worked on it almost every Saturday from the eighth of June until yesterday — and this is our final stage,” said Wayne McGregor of the 1st Hussars.

A rededication ceremony and D-Day parade are scheduled for this Sunday.

“It means a lot to me," said Erik Morke of the 1st Hussars.

The 78th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy is June 6.

— With files from CTV News London’s Bryan Bicknell and Jim Knight