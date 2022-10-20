Hit-and-run in Clinton, police looking for suspect and vehicle

A 67-year-old man is recovering from minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Clinton, according to police.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 14, Huron County OPP responded to the scene on Highway 8 just west of Erie Street North in Clinton.

First responders found the man and he was taken to hospital and later released.

Police say the driver of the involved vehicle didn’t stay at the scene and officers are now looking for what they believe is a grey Toyota Sienna minivan with a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).