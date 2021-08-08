LONDON, ONT. -- It was an event put on by women, for women.

As part of the Global Women's Event, 47 female disc golfers played a pair of competitive rounds River's Edge Disc Golf Course Sunday.

"Historically it's been a male dominated sport," says Jen Brown, a co-organizer and player.



London’s Jen Brown tees off on the 9th hole at Rivers Edge Golf Course during the 4X4W event (Brent Lale / CTV News)

"I remember 10 years ago I was the only woman at tournaments. So it's great to see so many women here, this is our first women's only event in London."

Players from across Canada were in the field.

"The disc golf community is one of the best communities ever," says Briana Ainsley, who drove from BC, while playing tournaments across the country on her way to London, Ont.

"I've always felt kind of displaced and now everywhere I go, I've played in nine countries, and everywhere I go, you just feel so welcome."

Having played around the world, she's seen the growth of the sport first hand. Ainsley believes it won't be long before Disc Golf is an Olympic Sport.

"It's so entertaining to watch," says Ainsley. "Even people that don't play, it is really fun to watch."

Chantel Budzinsky came from Windsor to compete. She's known on Youtube as 'Miss Frisbee' for her video blogs documenting her travels playing disc golf.



Windsor’s Chantel Budzindky tees off on the 9th hole at 4X4W in London, Ont. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

She agrees the sport should get more exposure, and possibly be in the Olympics.

"The sport is growing so fast like if you look at the pro tour it's been growing so much the past year, so that'd be really cool if it became an Olympic event," says Budzinsky.

The pandemic has helped introduce more people to the sport. The PDGA says 40% of disc golfers saying they started within the last year.

"It is almost too busy," Brown said with a laugh.

"London needs some more courses. If you come out here, even during the day like you have to wait at tee pads on a weekday so it's amazing to see so many people. If I saw a woman on the course two years ago I knew who she was. Nowadays there's women almost on every card and I don't know who they are and I'm introducing myself and trying to get them out to our Monday Ladies League."

The popularity is also forcing municipalities to decide how to best determine what type of golf courses to add and keep.

"The courses have been going in faster than the ball golf courses, because they're getting ripped out and the disc golf courses are taking their place," says Bob Harris, a world disc golf hall of famer from St. Thomas, Ont. who started playing in 1979.

"It's free to play most places (some places you have to pay an entrance fee) and right now this is where you want to be during the pandemic is outside".

Harris feels big TV contracts in the US, and professional Paul McBeth signing a $10 million dollar contract has the sport going in the right direction with full-time professionals.

"They just go around and play," says Harris. "Today here we have a woman's championship with just ladies are playing. It's unbelievable, and it's where we have to go."