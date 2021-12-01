Highway 402 reopens after tanker truck rollover
A large gas spill that resulted from a tanker rollover on Highway 402 just west of Colonel Talbot Road, kept the highway closed for quite awhile.
The rollover shut down all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the highway from Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.
The roadway finally reopened around 7 a.m.
Drivers had been asked to avoid the area and OPP said the closure could last 15 to 18 hours for the investigation and cleanup.
The London Fire Department tweeted that they were working with police, paramedics and the Ministry of Transportation as they deal with the hazmat incident.
Fire officials have confirmed fuel has leaked from the tanker, but say the leaks have been plugged and crews are working to contain the spill.
OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk tells CTV News London the truck carried approximately 40,000 litres of gas, with some spilling from the tanker.
The driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
- With files from CTV News London's Jennifer Basa
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario expanding third dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 50+ in mid-December
-
-
-
-