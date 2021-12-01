Highway 402 reopens after tanker truck rollover

Emergency crews work at the scene of a tanker rollover and fuel spill on Highway 402 in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Jennifer Basa / CTV News) Emergency crews work at the scene of a tanker rollover and fuel spill on Highway 402 in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Jennifer Basa / CTV News)

London Top Stories