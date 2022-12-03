High winds delay first annual 'Dung Ah Town Festival!'

Cahmal Morrison and Lauri Morrison speak to CTV News London about the first annual Dung Ah Town Festival! in London, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Cahmal Morrison and Lauri Morrison speak to CTV News London about the first annual Dung Ah Town Festival! in London, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver