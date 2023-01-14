Helping kids stay safe while online

Although it's not always easy to continuously check on what our children are doing online, police remind parents that it's extremely important.

All devices are risks, so knowing about popular applications while having an active role in what your child experiences online is a way to teach them about dealing with inappropriate content.

ProtectKidsOnline.ca helps parents understand the risks and emerging issues that can arise with what children are online.

Children can be easily redirected to content and chat through games and websites, especially those between the ages of 5-7. Tweens between the ages of 8-10 can find themselves sharing personal information through live streaming, games, and other applications.

As children enter their teen years, social and peer judgment can come into play. Wanting to belong can cause issues with volunteering information that goes beyond their friends and family.

There are risks that parents should be aware of:

Screenshots of videos recorded by others which can be used to embarrass or harm

Adults can view and follow

During live-streaming, personal information may be spoken about

Commenting on live-streams, broadcasts and posts can lead to bullying, hate speech, harassment, and inappropriate questions

'Likes' can validate and influence tweens

Many apps offer direct messaging, which are often set to public as a default

Livestreams are not always monitored so watching can lead to inappropriate content

Apps can be hidden on devices under a 'fake' image appearing to be a different app

Free to download apps may have in-app purchases that can add up quickly

Parents can help stay informed by learning more about the apps that children are using. Checking the Terms of Service can let parents know if what their child is using is age appropriate.

Helping to set up privacy settings is a good way to monitor how the child is using the app and block unwanted people from engaging.

For those who have children who go online alone, the site suggests removing devices or considering turning off Wi-Fi.

Limiting time spent online can be helpful. Speaking with children about the potential dangers can sometimes be enough to let them know to be careful when using social media.

For more information, visit their website.

Have you talked to your kids about online safety lately? 📱 All devices have risks. Become familiar with popular apps and play an active role in your child’s online experience. Talk about healthy relationships & dealing with inappropriate content online. https://t.co/YxJngX0eaO pic.twitter.com/FiWaPe9GGg — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 14, 2023



