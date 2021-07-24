WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the London area due to possible heavy rainfall.

The statement is in effect for London, Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka - Western Middlesex County.

The rain could be at heavy Saturday evening.

The forecast says localized amounts could reach 30 to 50 millimetres. Isolated amounts in excess of 50 mm.

“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area this evening through tonight,” said the statement. “Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will ensure that the rain will be heavy at times, with locally heavy rainfall accumulations likely.”

Rainfall warnings may be required for portions of the area later Saturday.

Tornado Warning issued Saturday afternoon

Saturday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Grey-Bruce & Huron Perth.

Environment Canada (EC) meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.



A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located 9 kilometres southwest of Point Clark, moving east at 35 km/h.

Potential for wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible, along with nickel size hail.



EC says this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, and people should take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

EC also says go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.



Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.