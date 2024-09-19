Heavy police presence in downtown London as result of weapons investigation

There was a heavy police presence in downtown London earlier this afternoon.

Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.

Police say they were responding to an ongoing threats and weapons investigation.

Traffic was diverted off of all roads leading to the site, and pedestrians were directed away from the scene as well.

Police say one person was taken into custody, and roads were re-opened just before noon.