LONDON
London

Heavy police presence in downtown London as result of weapons investigation

Police at the corner of Richmond and Horton, September 19, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Police at the corner of Richmond and Horton, September 19, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Share

There was a heavy police presence in downtown London earlier this afternoon.

Police were focusing their attention on the northeast corner of Richmond and Horton, with members of the emergency response unit taking up positions at the scene.

Police say they were responding to an ongoing threats and weapons investigation.

Traffic was diverted off of all roads leading to the site, and pedestrians were directed away from the scene as well.

Police say one person was taken into custody, and roads were re-opened just before noon. 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News