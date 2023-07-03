Heat warning issued for London and surrounding areas

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for London, Ont.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s and minimum temperatures are predicted to be in the high teens to low 20s.

During the day, the humidex values are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland.

According to Environment Canada, the heat is supposed to last into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday for eastern regions.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," reads the statement.

The public is advised to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday:Sunny. High 22.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.