Featured
Heat alert remains in effect
Dads celebrating their big day will have to look for ways to keep cool.
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 11:08AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 8:34AM EDT
Officials are warning people planning outdoor activities to be mindful of the heat warning and air quality.
Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning and air quality statement for the London region.
Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations making breathing difficult for some.
Temperatures were expected to reach the low thirties Sunday and Monday with peak humidex values near 40.
The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
A cold front will cross Southern Ontario tonight ending the heat event.