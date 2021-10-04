Health watchdog uses throne speech to call for immediate improvements in long-term care

An Ontario health Coalition rally outside the officers of MPP Jeff Yurek in St. Thomas, Ont. was held Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) An Ontario health Coalition rally outside the officers of MPP Jeff Yurek in St. Thomas, Ont. was held Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island