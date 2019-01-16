Featured
Health unit reports first local influenza death
In this Sept. 1, 2009 file photo, Walgreen's pharmacy manager, Whitney Workman injects a customer with the seasonal flu vaccine in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 4:50PM EST
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting the first flu-related death in the area, and says influenza activity is on the rise.
The most recent report for Jan. 6-12, shows 22 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A, with eight hospitalizations and one death in the region.
The health unit says that activity is increasing across the province, with the majority of cases being influenza A, and only low influenza B activity.
Anyone who has not yet received the flu vaccine is encouraged to get it as soon as possible, as it takes about two weeks for optimal protection.
In addition to the vaccine, everyone is reminded to wash their hands or use hand sanitizerr to help prevent illness.