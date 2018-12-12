

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting the first local influenza cases in the region, though flu activity remains low.

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, four lab-confirmed cases of influenza A were reported to the health unit, three of whom were hospitalized.

The health unit is still encouraging anyone who hasn't yet done so to get vaccinated now, as it takes about two weeks to reach optimal protection.

People are also reminded to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes, clean/disinfect high-touch surfaces often and stay home when feeling sick.

Across the province, influenza A and B activity remains low, but rising.