LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, an increase from 11 new cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases now sits at 1,468 for the region and 1,268 recovered. The death toll remains at 63.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital, along with a third outbreak at Parkwood Institute's main building.

So far, there have been 145 today cases in long-term care homes and 26 deaths. There have been 78 reported cases in retirement homes and 13 deaths.

On Saturday, the MLHU reported an outbreak of three cases at Western University's Perth Hall residence.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 case has been determined at Hillcrest Elementary School in Owen Sound. The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the school and the board to investigate. Only close contacts will be notified.

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,534 cases as Toronto and Peel Region prepare for a 28-day lockdown period starting Monday. This comes after the province reported a record-breaking number of 1,588 new cases on Saturday.