'He has issues with memory and recall': Sarnia police continue search for missing man

Sarnia police officers continue the search for a missing person.

“This is day six of the search for Anthony Robertson,” said Const. Giovanni Sottosanti of the Sarnia Police Service.

Robertson lives in the core of the city, and on Tuesday police were focusing on neighbourhoods not far from his home.

The 75-year-old Robertson was last seen at his downtown Sarnia, Ont. residence on Dec. 29, 2022.

Police describe him as a “vulnerable" person, and while describing him to residents during the search, said he had a “white beard, white hair, and a blue hat.”

Anthony "Tony" Robertson. (Source: Sarnia police)

“We're concerned because he does have, according to information, we've received issues with his memory and recall,” said Sottosanti. “We want to ensure his safety, and that's why we've been very diligently doing this search.”

Over the past six days, police have been aided by local fire, emergency response teams, canine units and a drone. Volunteer teams from London Search and Rescue as well as Huron Search and Rescue have also been involved.

“Let’s head east, and west, then back up Exmouth Street,” said an officer in command to his search team.

“Everything is done with a science behind it, and it's not just simply random,” explained Sottosanti. “We've been going through backyards, properties, bushes, parks, we've been going through numerous areas to try and locate Mr. Robertson.”

A Sarnia police officer provides a description of missing Anthony Robertson to local residents on Jan. 3, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

So far the search has been unsuccessful, so law enforcement will begin to transition to more of an investigation of where Robertson may be.

“We're going to be using our Criminal Investigation Unit to do more background digging, see if there's any other information we can garner that will assist us in locating Mr. Robertson,” he said.

Robertson is described as 5’9″ tall, and was last seen wearing a blue, plaid “lumber jacket,” black jeans and black shoes.

Police said he also goes by the name “Tony.”

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts to please contact the Sarnia Police Service at (519) 344-8861